District Judge Eli Garza seeking third term
District Judge Eli Garza announced his intent on Friday to run for a third term as district court judge of the 377th Judicial District Court of Victoria County. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve as district judge,” said Garza, 49, in the announcement. “Under my direction, the court will continue to make decisions without regard to partisan interests, public clamor or fear of criticism as the mandated by the Judicial Code of Ethics.”www.victoriaadvocate.com
