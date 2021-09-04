CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Evan Massey
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillies sit just two games back of the Reds for the second wild card in the National League heading into Saturday's game against the Marlins. Miami won the opening game of the series 10-3 behind three RBIs from shortstop Miguel Rojas and a home run from outfielder Jesus Sanchez. For the Phillies, Matt Vierling drove in two RBIs and Freddy Galvis hit a solo home run in the losing effort.

www.si.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Freddy Galvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Reds#National League#Nbc Sports Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBcbslocal.com

Eduardo Escobar’s Homer Lifts Brewers Past Phillies 4-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee, which won the final two games of the series after dropping the opener, extended its lead to 12 games in the NL Central over Cincinnati, which lost 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs.
MLBSportsGrid

September 9 MLB Betting Guide: New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

Mets -1.5 Total: 7.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105) New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Picks. Despite mediocre offenses, the main concern lies with both pitchers having an elevated WHIP, especially with Luzardo, who has a 1.65 WHIP–the fifth-highest among pitchers who have thrown at least 70 innings this season. Both pitchers could blow up, causing the series finale to become a higher-scoring affair.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets' Deficiencies On Full Display In Rough Series Loss To Marlins

What a difference five days can make. By Saturday afternoon, the Mets were on a seven-game winning streak, beginning a soft 14-game stretch against the Nationals and Marlins with a 7-1 record. However, by the end of Thursday evening, the Mets dropped their fourth contest in the last six games,...
MLBBleacher Report

Re-Grading the Top Moves of MLB's 2021 Trade Deadline

Enough time has passed since the July 30 trade deadline to give some serious consideration to how teams fared in improving for a postseason stretch. It was a whirlwind of a deadline, with so many well-established players across the league moving locations. Let's re-grade the 10 biggest trades that happened...
Gamblingnumberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Thursday 9/9/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves – September 10/12

After a back-and-forth season-series, the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves meet for one final time this weekend in Atlanta for what will be three very-important games for the NL East leading Braves. The Marlins travel to Atlanta fresh-off taking two-of-three at home from the Mets. After dropping Game 1...
MLBchatsports.com

Rogers scheduled to start for Miami against Atlanta

Miami Marlins (59-81, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-65, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (6-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -240, Marlins +195; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 142 thread: Germán Márquez vs Sam Coonrod

The #roadRockies collected a comeback victory against the Phillies on Thursday, and will try to stay in the win column as they match up for the second of their four-game series in the city of brotherly love. Germán Márquez (11-10, 4.08 ERA) has struggled some recently. Following his last start...
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 MLB Free Agents of Loaded 2021-22 Class

The 2021-22 MLB free agent class is shaping up to be landscape-altering. It boasts a wealth of middle infield talent and top-tier starting pitching talent. In April, we laid out our preliminary ranking of the top 25 free agents based on expected production, age and potential earning power. We updated those rankings in June, and it's time for another rundown of the market's top upcoming talent.
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: NL East lead, Freddie Freeman contract, Marcell Ozuna and more

It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t easy, but the Atlanta Braves outlasted the Washington Nationals 7-6 in 10 innings Thursday night to come away with a much-needed series win. Coupled with losses by the Phillies and the Mets, the Braves extended their NL East lead to 3.5 games over Philadelphia and 5.0 games over New York. Atlanta will continue its homestand Friday when they open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.
College SportsCBS Sports

Watch Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH): How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 9-1; Miami (OH) 2-1 The Miami (OH) RedHawks are 0-5 against the Cincinnati Bearcats since September of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. They will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 4 at Nippert Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. While the RedHawks were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 2-1. Meanwhile, after a 9-1 record last season and an appearance in the Peach Bowl, Cincinnati is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen sitting for Philadelphia on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McCutchen will move to the bench on Wednesday with Odubel Herrera starting in left field. Herrera will bat first versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Herrera for 10.5...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

How to watch Miami vs. Alabama in Week 1 | Live streams, TV channel, start time, and more

Anytime Alabama’s featured in a Week 1 tilt at a neutral site, it’s must-watch television. Miami vs. Alabama isn’t the matchup it could be, but the Canes are working on getting there thanks to head coach Manny Diaz. A healthy Miami quarterback plays a significant role in determining the outcome, but even that might not be enough. Let’s take a look at how to watch this Week 1 matchup and break down what to expect from both sides.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets' Injury Updates: Syndergaard, Nimmo, Nido

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw another bullpen session on Friday afternoon at Citi Field, as he races against the clock to try to make it back before the season ends in the next three weeks. Syndergaard began a rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on August 26. And although he was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy