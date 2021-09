The University of Alabama Football program is one of the true sports dynasties we have in 2021. Head coach Nick Saban has built a program that churns out NFL talent at a rate that few schools can compare to. Nick Saban’s advantage in recruiting has led to a dominant run throughout the last 12 years. Since 2009, Alabama has won 6 national championships, and has sent 106 players to the NFL. In this year’s draft, Alabama had 6 players drafted in the first round which tied an NFL record.