No. 19 Penn State Beats No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10 In Season Opener

No. 19 Penn State football (1-0) took care of business in its season opener and beat Wisconsin (0-1) 16-10 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. After a defensive battle in the first half that saw that game go scoreless into halftime, the Nittany Lions’ offense woke up in the second half with some big plays and more consistency. While the Badgers made some adjustments of their own and almost took the lead at the end, Penn State’s defense came up with a huge stand to hold on and win the game.