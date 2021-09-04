CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniels, Uiagalelei Matchup Great Opportunity For a Heisman Statement Game

By Donnavan Smoot
 6 days ago

Clemson and Georgia’s matchup tonight has a lot more on the line than just a 1-0 record. Of course, both programs are chasing a National Championship. WynnBET is giving Clemson +450 odds to win it all and Georgia +800 odds to do the same. Georgia is going to have a tougher road, having to go through Alabama just to win the conference. Yet a win against Clemson in Week 1 would give the Bulldogs a great data point for the committee to look at.

College Sportschatsports.com

A closer look: D.J. Uiagalelei vs. J.T. Daniels

JT Daniels, Telecommunication Company of Iran, Georgia, Charlotte, Georgia Bulldogs football, Clemson, Clemson Tigers football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Liam Lawrence. With Clemson’s mammoth opener against Georgia just a week away, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at some of the position matchups that could go a...
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Final: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns lose to Texas Longhorns 38-18

AUSTIN, Texas – Running back Bijan Robinson, quarterback Hudson Card and receiver Jordan Whittington had their way for No. 19 Texas over outmatched UL in a 38-18 win Saturday at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. The No. 23 Ragin' Cajuns trailed their season opener 14-6 at halftime but were...
​6 Wide Receivers With Great Cornerback Matchups in Week 1

As you read this, we are so close to the start of the NFL season, and I could not be more antsy for it. This past week, the wait has been excruciating. After a year marred by a global pandemic, an offseason with drama, rumors, and absurd situations, you’d think I’d have learned to have a little patience. But no.
Cuero prepares for long time rivalry VS. Yoakum

CUERO, Texas — We are just days away from the game of the week between the Cuero Gobblers and Yoakum Bulldogs which make up the oldest small town rivalry in the state of Texas. The Gobblers are undefeated after two weeks of play and neither game has been close. Their first game was 62-7 against La Vernia, game two was against the #3 in the state, the Wimberley Texans where Cuero won 21-3. Senior defensive lineman Cason Jander says they have been working hard in the weight room, taking film serious.
UGA quarterback JT Daniels won't start in game against UAB

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has a strained oblique and has been limited in practices ahead of Saturday's game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Saturday, according to 11Alive's UGA Insiders. Daniels will not start, but he may be available if the team needs him on Saturday...
Gobblers too much for Texans

Following last week’s win against the La Vernia Bears, the Cuero Gobblers kept the momentum going heading into Friday’s game against the Wimberley Texans. Scoring 21-3 Cuero came out on top knocking the Wimberley Texans out of their #3 ranking spot and moving the Gobblers higher in the district rankings.

