Cutest Foam Cup Crafts: The Farm Set {Cow, Chick + Piggy}

Gone are the days when candles were mere sticks of wax, simply used to illuminate a room. So much more today, candles are part of our daily routines. Their therapeutic fragrances can give us an early morning pick-me-up or help us to unwind after a stressful day. When it comes to something that plays such an important role in our mental and emotional wellbeing, we deserve the best. Blossom and Burn Co. gets it. A female, Native American-owned candle company operating out of Bradenton, founder and maker Lindsay Wood crafts candles that provide an attention-worthy centerpiece for your home, all while keeping it free of harmful chemicals. Armed with a mission to create non-toxic yet stylish candles that you can enjoy and feel safe using, Wood hand-pours Blossom & Burn’s candles in small batches of 100% non-GMO soy wax—free of lead, parabens, zinc and phthalates.
