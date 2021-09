If you’ve ever been a little kid at a Halloween party, you know. There are few greater joys than dressing up in your costume, drinking some sort of “witches’ brew” punch and grooving to some spooky music. Trick or treating is great, but a Halloween party with ambient music is really where it’s at. All because of the music. Actually, you could probably skip the party and just listen to Halloween music with your kids as you get ready to go out and hit up the neighbors for candy for the same effect.