Quarterfinals of the WRV Outer Banks Pro at Jennette’s Pier
Friday, September 3, 2021 – The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico QS 1,000 witnessed men’s top seeds make their debuts in phenomenal fashion with Round 3 and 4 action alongside women’s Round 3 to determine the men’s Round 5 draw and women’s Quarterfinalists. Continued two-foot, choppy windswell helped provide scoring potential for some of the region’s best ahead of a potential finals day.www.outerbanksvoice.com
Comments / 0