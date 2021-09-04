CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Quarterfinals of the WRV Outer Banks Pro at Jennette’s Pier

By Submitted Story
outerbanksvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, September 3, 2021 – The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico QS 1,000 witnessed men’s top seeds make their debuts in phenomenal fashion with Round 3 and 4 action alongside women’s Round 3 to determine the men’s Round 5 draw and women’s Quarterfinalists. Continued two-foot, choppy windswell helped provide scoring potential for some of the region’s best ahead of a potential finals day.

www.outerbanksvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outer Banks#Bowling#I Won#Wrv#The World Surf League#Wsl Rrb#Pacifico Qs#Jeep#Adobe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Nags Head, NCouterbanksvoice.com

WRV Outer Banks Pro Surf Contest

Come out and watch live, or watch online at WRVOBXPRO.COM. Register online at World Surf League] and stay tuned for a sign up link!. Wave Riding Vehicles stands for surfing and has been spreading the Aloha throughout the world since 1967. Today WRV continues to support surfing in all its traditional and competitive forms.
Currituck County, NCouterbanksvoice.com

Alyssa Spencer and Taro Watanabe win at the WRV Outer Banks Pro

(Saturday, September 4, 2021) Alyssa Spencer (USA) and Taro Watanabe (USA) claimed respective wins at the WRV Outer Banks Pro presented by Pacifico QS 1,000 at Jennette’s Pier. Both competitors battled their way through some of the region’s top talents in two-foot windswell that challenged Spencer and Watanabe to bring out their best.
Swimming & Surfingobxtoday.com

Fields dwindle on Moving Day at WRV Outer Banks Pro

A marathon day at the WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico QS 1,000 witnessed men’s top seeds make their debuts in phenomenal fashion along with more powerful performances from the women to determine their respective Quarterfinalists. Continued two-foot, choppy windswell helped provide scoring potential for some of the region’s best ahead of a potential finals day.
San Clemente, CAmauinow.com

2021 World Champions Will Be Decided At First-Ever Rip Curl WSL Finals

The 2021 World Surf League Championship Tour will see the World Champions crowned as the Top 5 men and women arrive in San Clemente, California for the first-ever Rip Curl WSL Finals. The historic event awaits the best surfing conditions, running over one day, between Sept. 9-17 in the new, winner-take-all event to decide the undisputed 2021 World Champions.
Clearwater, FLtriathlete.com

Recalled: When the 70.3 World Championship Came to Vegas

When the Ironman 70.3 World Championships first emerged on the triathlon scene in 2006, it was held on a pancake flat course in Clearwater, Florida, some 20 miles away from the Ironman headquarters in Tampa. While the venue delivered almost otherworldly results (in 2010, British pro Julie Dibens became the the first woman to crack the four-hour barrier there, clocking 3:59:33 to win), it was also ripe for drafting. Because there wasn’t enough undulation to string out the cyclists on Clearwater’s straight, smooth stretches of road, there was a major issue of large—and perhaps unavoidable—packs on the bike course. As one athlete put it, “in Clearwater, it’s not a real true test of the athlete.”
MotorsportsSkySports

SailGP: Great Britain's SailGP team motivated for Saint-Tropez duel

Ainslie returned to the British team for the previous event in Denmark, following time out to welcome his son Fox into the world and he immediately increased the team's intensity. After qualifying for the three-team winner-takes-all final, the British outfit's chances to win it were scuppered by a contentious penalty...
Designers & Collectionsgolfpunkhq.com

Georgia Hall launches Callaway Apparel AW21 collection

Solheim Cup star Georgia Hall launched Callaway Apparel’s Autumn-Winter 2021 range in the week between finishing tied second in the season’s final Major and helping Europe record a memorable victory over the United States. Fresh from her impressive performance in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie, the Callaway Apparel ambassador...

Comments / 0

Community Policy