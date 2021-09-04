Missouri River Outdoor Expo Returns September 18 – 19, Bob’s Bar Burger Eating Contest
PONCA – Following a year off, Ponca State Park officials are looking forward to hosting the 2021 Outdoor Expo in the month of September. According to a release from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, the 16th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo will make a return to Ponca State Park on Saturday and Sunday, September 18 – 19. A diverse array of family-friendly, hands-on activities will showcase outdoor education, sports and recreation.waynedailynews.com
