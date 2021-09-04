The Multitude of Merch at Rocklahoma 2021

Finally! It's the band I've been waiting for what seems like forever to see the entire Labor Day weekend. I've enjoyed each and every band here at Rocklahoma 2021 and we've seen some amazing performances, but for me this year's three day, three stage live music festival is all about THE HU! This is was my very first time seeing them in concert and it certainly won't be the last.They absolutely destroyed it as they closed out the Renegade Stage on day three at ROK21. The Hu were actually the final band of the festival to perform.