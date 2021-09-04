Message of James is work in faith

Colossians 3:15 says, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts since as members of one body you were called to peace.” As Christians, we can tap into biblical peace. This type of peace is unrelated to our circumstances. It doesn’t focus on the absence of trouble. This kind of inner peace gives us comfort, even in the worst times. You may be going through a challenging trial, and biblical peace is still present. Knowing how to allow this peace to rule our lives isn’t the easiest thing to do. Sometimes, just glancing at the news or your mounting list of tasks will fill your heart with anxiety and overwhelm us. You may also look at the success or peace of others around you and want what you think you don’t have. Then, there are those encounters that steal your peace. When we’re facing the storms of life, it can feel like we’re fighting for our own peace daily. Thankfully, God offers words of peace that carry us through any trial.