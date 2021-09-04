CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Message of James is work in faith

Deming Headlight
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Faith without works is dead!” These powerful words from the book of James and the rich example of authentic Christian witness they help define provide a powerful statement for our modern age. A Christian may boast of faith all they want, but if the expressed faith is not put into action, such faith is worthless.

www.demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christianity Today#Christians#The Law Of Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionDesiring God

‘Christ Must Be Explicit’

September 11, 2001, was the day before my twenty-first birthday. I was leaving my first collegiate Classical Greek class when I heard someone say a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. He didn’t sound shocked; just intrigued. I assumed it must have been a small plane, surely an accident, perhaps even no fatalities. I walked back to the dorms, enjoying a few more minutes of peace.
ReligionLewiston Morning Tribune

Faith in Jesus will always equal salvation

The M.A.S.H. ministry I have been involved in for the last month at the Walmart parking lot has been totally amazing. I have been praying for all kinds of circumstances in people’s lives. (Come by and see me, I am there from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.) I...
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Biblical Reasons Why Does God Love Us

Some people who lost their loved ones, either through death or separation, find strength in the assurance that God loves them. They believe that whether other people love them or not, their values will not change since the Lord considers them precious. On the other hand, there are individuals who...
Religionmanisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: Christ will come to the Earth again with glory and power

Two heavenly messengers in white apparel declared to the disciples of Jesus, “Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven”. (Acts 1: 11 in the Bible). The Savior will return as promised to cleanse the earth of its corruption and to reign with the remaining righteous people for a thousand years.
Religionfordcountychronicle.com

Pastor Steve Jones: Praise for God’s Promises

In this series of articles we’re looking at the biblical truth that God’s people will often suffer (e.g., from peer pressure, gossip and slander with the goal of ruining another’s reputation or livelihood to physical harm) as we seek to stand for God, his kingdom, his Word and his ways. In my last article we looked at the fact that, sadly, suffering will often come to pastors and leadersin the local church from other Christians—or at least those who claim to be Christians. Conflict will often happen because leaders will make changes which will rarely be popular with everyone. And yet, as we saw, change may not be the cause of the conflict but rather, conflict often comes because people fear losing something that they believe is rightfully theirs. Thus far in this series from Psalm 140 we’ve looked at, Prayer against Enemy Plots and Prayer for God’s Protection. Today we want to conclude our look at this Psalm as David gives:
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Fishing and faith

For those of you who don’t know me, I’ve been writing about fishing for 15 years or so now. I’ve written about my faith as a Christian for closer to 25 years, though not as publicly and not as often. And I rarely mix the two. Faith is a funny thing to talk about. Not funny "ha ha" so much as a peculiar subject to approach sometimes. As a southerner, we’re taught from an early age that it’s impolite to talk about three things: money, religion and politics. So often, we don’t.
ReligionBelief.Net

How God’s Words of Peace Give Comfort in the Worst Times

Colossians 3:15 says, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts since as members of one body you were called to peace.” As Christians, we can tap into biblical peace. This type of peace is unrelated to our circumstances. It doesn’t focus on the absence of trouble. This kind of inner peace gives us comfort, even in the worst times. You may be going through a challenging trial, and biblical peace is still present. Knowing how to allow this peace to rule our lives isn’t the easiest thing to do. Sometimes, just glancing at the news or your mounting list of tasks will fill your heart with anxiety and overwhelm us. You may also look at the success or peace of others around you and want what you think you don’t have. Then, there are those encounters that steal your peace. When we’re facing the storms of life, it can feel like we’re fighting for our own peace daily. Thankfully, God offers words of peace that carry us through any trial.
ReligionGonzales Weekly Citizen

God will accomplish His purposes

In the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them, including a place in which to dwell. With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires...
ReligionCumberland County Sentinel

Faith in Focus: The Book of Mormon

In the past, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sometimes been referred to as the “Mormon” Church. Likewise, its member have sometimes been referred to as “Mormons” rather than Latter-day Saints. These nicknames come from an additional book of scripture named the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ.
Religionlifewayresearch.com

Christians Don’t Share Faith With Unchurched Friends

Most unchurched Americans say they have multiple Christian friends, but those friends haven’t shared with them how or why they should follow Christ. In a 2016 study of 2,000 unchurched Americans, Lifeway Research found an openness to religious conversations, especially with Christian friends and family. Yet, few unchurched individuals say they’ve ever had someone explain how a person becomes a Christian—despite many unchurched Americans saying they’re Christian themselves.
Osage, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

An approximately 10-week study titled “Creator, Created, Creating” will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Grace Community Church in Osage. Discussion will explore the boundaries of scientific fact, theory and religious belief. For more information, call Craig Clark at 612-239-3989. St. John’s Lutheran (Akeley) St. John’s is holding...
ReligionPride Publishing

Expressions of faithUnity of the Spirit

(text taken from Ephesians 4:1-16, key vs. 4, & 7-10; Corinthians 12:12-27; Psalms 68:18) “There is one body, and one Spirit, even as you are called in one hope of your calling, One Lord, one faith, one baptism, One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all,” Ephesians 4:4-6.
Combat Sportstms.edu

Three Encouragements for a Courageous Life

No word better describes the prophet Daniel. Believers have long marveled at his willingness to boldly endure a night in the presence of hungry lions—knowing that death was a likely outcome—because he esteemed God over man. There is a simple moral in Daniel’s story: stand for God, no matter the...
Religionarcamax.com

How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it?

Q: How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it? – B.I. A: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

'BUILT BY FAITH'

“I never thought I would own my own home, and here I am,” Mary Anderson told the nearly 30 people who braved persistent rain last Wednesday to attend Anderson’s home dedication. Anderson’s home, located at 650 NE 15th Terrace, is the Alachua Habitat for Humanity's 160th and 10th Interface House...
Religionelizabethton.com

Faith in God is like a battery

Dear Rev. Graham: My youth pastor preached recently on the positives and negatives of life and asked everyone to think of an example of living on the positive side of life. Is there a Bible verse that says something about this? — Y.G. Dear Y.G.: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for...
ReligionRolla Daily News

Pastor Steve Ellison Column: How Long?

In my reading, I have come to the end of Isaiah, and read the appropriate passages in 2 Kings 21:1-17 and 2 Chronicles 33:1-9 concerning Manasseh. The chronologically arranged Bible that I happen to be reading through places Psalm 82 next. The exact time of its writing is not known. Asaph is listed as the author, however there is more than one Asaph in the Old Testament.
ReligionDesiring God

Following Christ in an Unappeasable World

When Jesus analyzed his times, he did not flatter his generation. We can paraphrase him as saying, “Your generation is like a group of spoiled children, expecting the other kids — and their God — to do as they command.”. His actual words:. To what shall I compare this generation?...
ReligionPosted by
Odessa American

‘Weeping Prophet’ also espoused hope

Known as “The Weeping Prophet,” Jeremiah was also a very important one, husbanding Israel and Judah through their long enslavement in Babylon and writing two of the Old Testament’s key books, Lamentations and the one carrying his name. The Revs. Curtis Benninghoff, John Bohacek and Mario Martinez say God called...
Religiontroubonline.com

Scott Hahn speaks on St. Josemaría Escrivá, spirituality of Opus Dei

A prominent Catholic theologian cited the religious group Opus Dei as one of the main reasons he converted at a talk in the Gentile Gallery Tuesday. Scott Hahn, who holds a doctorate in biblical theology, based the talk on his book “Ordinary Work, Extraordinary Grace: My Spiritual Journey in Opus Dei.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy