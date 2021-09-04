No 10 wargaming to stop Nicola Sturgeon using Cop26 as ‘advert’ for Scottish independence

The COP26 event is a global United Nations summit about climate change and how countries are planning to tackle it. COP stands for Conference of the Parties, and will be attended by countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - a treaty agreed in 1994. This will be the 26th meeting and is being held in Glasgow, a year later than planned. It’s seen as one of the most important summits in many years, as the climate emergency and climate change is making itself increasingly present in daily life across the world.