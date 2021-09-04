Featured Business September 2021: The Ackerly at Timberland

Virginia Bruce with Katie Smith, Ackerly Sales Manager. Technically September 1st, 2016. We had a “soft opening” on August 15th, where the eager occupants of seven apartments moved in a bit early and helped us work out the kinks before the big opening. The first night someone stayed in our community, it was just that resident and one staff member. It must have been a big, lonely building that night. The second night, two more people moved in, and we started our journey to filling up the building with residents, staff, love, family, community, and fun.