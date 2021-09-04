Road News September 2021

Beginning on Monday, August 30, contractors for the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) closed NW Cornell Road between NW 30th and 53rd avenues for essential repairs to the Cornell Tunnels to prevent structural failure and to extend the tunnels’ lifespan. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to NW Skyline Boulevard. Westbound traffic will be detoured from NW 23rd Avenue to West Burnside. The detour is expected to be in place for the duration of construction which is estimated to be complete in Spring 2022.