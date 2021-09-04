CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park News September 2021

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister now for THPRD’s fall programs, classes and activities! THPRD encourages online registration, which is the fastest, easiest, and best way to register. Make sure you have your username and password set up—starting in the Spring of 2020, all THPRD accounts were required to have an updated username that does not include your name/date of birth combination. If you haven’t yet done so, please update your username!

Greenville, NCgreenvillenc.org

News Release: Paint in the Park

GREENVILLE, NC - The City of Greenville Recreation & Parks Department and Emerge Gallery & Art Center invite artists to come to the Greenville Town Common to participate in a free plein air event called Paint in the Park, Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Come join us in a relaxed, creative, and natural setting at the Town Common. This is an experience that can’t be beat! Let us get a brush in your hand! Whether you are a novice or experienced painter, a great time is sure to be had while meeting like-minded, creatives in Pitt County. There will be a showing of all participants pieces at 3:00pm on the stage of the amphitheater. We ask that all participants are masked during the gathering.
Springfield, ILwmay.com

September 1920: Park District Acquires Land For Future Douglas Park

The land that would become Springfield’s Douglas Park carried both a direct connection to the city’s founding… and a direct connection to a big and smelly problem. In September of 1920, the Park District paid $20,000 to acquire the 26 acres of land from the descendants of Pascal Enos, one of the four men who purchased the tracts of land that would eventually form the nucleus of Springfield. The land was prime real estate, but it also sat on the edge of the Town Branch… a once beautiful creek that by 1920 had become an open air sewer handling waste from thousands of homes.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

Garden City Community Park News

Registration for the 2021-22 Community Park Tennis Center weekday women’s tennis leagues are underway. All players wishing to join can pick up and fill out an application at the Community Park Clubhouse, or download an application at www.gardencityrecreation.org. If you do not come in 1st or 2nd in your current...
Orange, CTorangetownnews.com

Pack 922 News – September 2021

With the beginning of a new school year comes the start of a new scouting year. Pack 922 has many things planned this year and we are looking for new friends. Boys and girls in the Orange area grades Kindergarten through Fifth Grade are invited to come and meet our Scouting family. Some fun happenings this year are a trip to Lyme Rock Speedway for Scout day, The Pumpkin Chunkin in Pennsylvania, Corn Maze at Treat Farm, Hiking some state parks and so much more. We have been busy this summer with the Sky’s the Limit CT DEEP Challenge, disk golf, and rocket launches. Our first meeting with the pack will be on September 13th under the High Plains Pavilion at 6:30pm. We invite all those interested in scouting and those returning to attend. The scouts will be participating in field games while the parents register and learn about important information for the upcoming year. Please feel free to contact Brian Cleveland, Cubmaster, bcleveland@hotmail.com, Alex Zamachaj, Assistant Cubmaster, alexander.zamachaj@gmail.com or our website www.orangectscouting.com and facebook page www.facebook.com/CubScoutPack922 for more details on joining our scout community.
Newcomerstown, OHTimes Reporter

In the News: New park a hit in Newcomerstown

NEWCOMERSTOWN — Village council met Aug. 2 and reviewed the opening of the Southside Park at the end of College Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Mayor Pat Cadle thanked Khiva Harris of Newcomerstown for his time and work in bringing the park to be a reality. The mayor...
Musicmusicconnection.com

Apply for Creative BC Career Development funding program

The Career Development program supports the careers of emerging and established artists in B.C., funding sound recordings, music videos and marketing initiatives. Applications for Emerging and Established B.C. artists will be evaluated by Creative BC staff and panel of industry professionals representing a variety of genres, industry backgrounds, regions and demographics.
Woodbridge, CTwoodbridgetownnews.com

The Woodbridge Center News – September 2021

Are you over 55 years old? Contact The Woodbridge Center: Call 203-389-3430 or email kmoriarty@woodbridgect.org for information and registration for all programming. Facebook: Follow us on Facebook (The Woodbridge Center, Woodbridge CT) for current updates and local information. Email blasts: Please be sure you are on our email blast list...

