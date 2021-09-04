Park News September 2021

With the beginning of a new school year comes the start of a new scouting year. Pack 922 has many things planned this year and we are looking for new friends. Boys and girls in the Orange area grades Kindergarten through Fifth Grade are invited to come and meet our Scouting family. Some fun happenings this year are a trip to Lyme Rock Speedway for Scout day, The Pumpkin Chunkin in Pennsylvania, Corn Maze at Treat Farm, Hiking some state parks and so much more. We have been busy this summer with the Sky’s the Limit CT DEEP Challenge, disk golf, and rocket launches. Our first meeting with the pack will be on September 13th under the High Plains Pavilion at 6:30pm. We invite all those interested in scouting and those returning to attend. The scouts will be participating in field games while the parents register and learn about important information for the upcoming year. Please feel free to contact Brian Cleveland, Cubmaster, bcleveland@hotmail.com, Alex Zamachaj, Assistant Cubmaster, alexander.zamachaj@gmail.com or our website www.orangectscouting.com and facebook page www.facebook.com/CubScoutPack922 for more details on joining our scout community.