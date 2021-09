Okay. First, Gov. Ron DeSantis opposed mask mandates in the schools, endangering school children who are becoming likelier to contract COVID. Then he tried to dock the pay of school board members who opposed his restrictions. Then he ignored the ruling of a judge who determined his ban on mask mandates to be unlawful. Then he delayed a request for $820 million in federal funds for meals for deserving school kids. Oh, and he banned cruise ships from requiring vaccinations for travelers aboard their ships. Now he is fining businesses — businesses? — $5,000 every time they require members of the public or customers to show proof of vaccination before they are provided service. Proof of shirts and shoes continues to be okay legally. DeSantis favors ID for all Florida voters who need to vote at the polling place on Election Day. If they show proof of vaccination, will that disqualify them?