CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Garden News September 2021

cedarmillnews.com
 8 days ago

Be on the lookout for emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) Summer is going by so quickly. Autumn will be here before we know it and, hopefully our normal rainfall. Starting in mid-September the weather is great for planting trees, shrubs and perennials. The soil is warm, and days are shorter.

cedarmillnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Garden#Garden Plants#Native Plant#Invasive Plants#Insect#Garden News#Margierose2 Com#Canadian#Eab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Mcdonough County, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

How to grow fall mums in your garden

JACKSONVILLE — As the calendar turns from August to September chrysanthemums (Chrysanthemum x morifolium), aka mums, start appearing in nurseries and garden centers. These plants are a staple in many landscapes in the fall and can provide some much-needed color to our landscapes when most other garden plants are starting to decline.
Lawrenceburg, TNwaynecountynews.net

Agricultural News: Home Garden Cover Crop Workshop

Cover crops provide many benefits for both in-ground and raised bed gardens, including better soil quality, improved pest management, and reduced erosion, nitrogen leaching, and run-off. Some are even great food sources for our pollinators!. On September 16th at 6pm, we will be having a Cover Crop workshop with our...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

How to refresh garden soil this fall

Next spring’s good garden starts right now because, as the old saying goes, a garden is only as good as the soil it’s planted in. September and October are ideal months to refresh the soil’s fertility here in Sonoma County, whether the garden is for edibles or ornamentals. Over the...
Naperville, ILpositivelynaperville.com

Naperville Gardener – September’s Book of the Month

‘Planting the Natural Garden’ by Piet Oudolf and Henk Gerritsen. Piet Oudolf is the Dutch landscape designer of the Lurie Garden in Chicago’s Millennium Park, well-known for leading the “New Perennial” movement and bringing attention to the structure and look of perennials, shrubs and trees throughout the year- not just to the flowers, which I am apt to do.
GardeningColumbian

Get the dirt on your garden’s soil

CORVALLIS, Ore. – It’s a simple equation: If you want to grow better plants, you first need to understand the soil. “The texture of a soil is its proportion of sand, silt and clay,” said James Cassidy, a soils instructor at Oregon State University. “Texture determines all kinds of things like drainage, aeration, the amount of water the soil can hold, erosion potential and even the amount of nutrients that can be stored.”
Ottawa County, OHNews-Herald

News Briefs: Schedel Arboretum plans garden party

ELMORE — Join emcee and auctioneer Jerry Anderson at Schedel Arboretum and Gardens at the Hidden Garden Party for an afternoon of fine dining, cocktails, live entertainment and some uniquely fabulous silent and live auction items. Visit schedel-gardens.org/. Ticket donation are $150 each and table sponsorship is eight $1,000. Bidding...
Agricultureshepherdexpress.com

Blue Farm Chips

Blue corn tortilla chips add festive color to any meal, but the robust, nutty taste of blue corn has a pop of flavor that enhances salsas, dips and entrees. Heath experts also cite blue corn as having more protein than common yellow or white varieties. Wisconsin’s own Blue Farm Chips, certified organic blue corn tortilla chips by Janesville-based A-Maize-ing Corn Products, is a truly local product from field to bag.
Orange, CTorangetownnews.com

Pack 922 News – September 2021

With the beginning of a new school year comes the start of a new scouting year. Pack 922 has many things planned this year and we are looking for new friends. Boys and girls in the Orange area grades Kindergarten through Fifth Grade are invited to come and meet our Scouting family. Some fun happenings this year are a trip to Lyme Rock Speedway for Scout day, The Pumpkin Chunkin in Pennsylvania, Corn Maze at Treat Farm, Hiking some state parks and so much more. We have been busy this summer with the Sky’s the Limit CT DEEP Challenge, disk golf, and rocket launches. Our first meeting with the pack will be on September 13th under the High Plains Pavilion at 6:30pm. We invite all those interested in scouting and those returning to attend. The scouts will be participating in field games while the parents register and learn about important information for the upcoming year. Please feel free to contact Brian Cleveland, Cubmaster, bcleveland@hotmail.com, Alex Zamachaj, Assistant Cubmaster, alexander.zamachaj@gmail.com or our website www.orangectscouting.com and facebook page www.facebook.com/CubScoutPack922 for more details on joining our scout community.
Maine Statenrcm.org

News & Noteworthy — September 2021

Here are some highlights from this month’s news stories and opinion pieces related to the environment, including Maine’s air, land, water, and wildlife, in this month’s News & Noteworthy from the Natural Resources Council of Maine. September 2, 2021. “We should work toward win-win solutions that restore sea-run fish to...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Wheat crop insurance harvest prices announced

The USDA Risk Management Agency has announced the crop insurance harvest prices for wheat. The agency will use a price of $9.86 per bushel for winter wheat and $9.21 per bushel for spring wheat. Earlier in August, some Washington farmers expressed concern over the prices USDA used to determine crop...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn, soybeans consolidate after lows as USDA report looms

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures inched up on Friday, consolidating near multi-month lows before a much-anticipated crop report in which the U.S. government is expected to raise harvest forecasts. Wheat edged lower to touch a new seven-week low, pressured by weakness in corn and soy...
Agriculturecimmyt.org

CIMMYT scientists join 60 All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers’ Meet

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center’s (CIMMYT) legacy of work with the Indian Centre for Agricultural Research (ICAR) has once again produced more successful collaborations this year. This solid partnership resulted in the release of new varieties poised to bring new, superior yielding, disease-resistant, high-quality wheat varieties suitable for different production environments to Indian farms.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

US raises prospects for corn and soybean harvest

CHICAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) – The U.S. government raised its estimate for the country’s corn crop on Friday as farmers devoted more acres to growing the grain than previously reported. The outlook for domestic soybean production also rose after some timely rains in August, a critical month for oilseed development.
AgricultureAG Week

USDA expands ELAP to cover feed transportation for drought-impacted ranchers

WASHINGTON —The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, Sept. 8, announced plans to help cover transportation costs to get feed to livestock for drought-impacted ranchers. USDA is updating the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) to immediately cover feed transportation costs for drought impacted ranchers....
Coos County, NHWMUR.com

USDA designates Coos County as disaster area because of drought

BERLIN, N.H. — Some much-needed help is now available for northern New Hampshire. The United States Department of Agriculture has designated Coos County as a primary natural disaster area because of this year's drought. According to the latest drought map released Thursday, most of Coos County is still in moderate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy