School News September 2021

Hundreds of families and neighbors attended a ceremony on September 2 to dedicate the building that finally fulfills the promise of a new middle school for our area. The name means “waterfall” in the Chinuk Wawa language of the Kalapuya People and is a reference to the nearby Cedar Mill Falls. The name the students have chosen for their “mascot” is The Rapids. The dedication ceremony and the school name honors the area’s Native American heritage and had tribal representation. (We livestreamed part of the ceremony and the remarks on the Cedar Mill News Facebook page.) To learn more about the school, watch this video.