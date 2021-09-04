History in the News: Cedar Mill Historical Society is dissolved but our history lives on
In July, I received messages from all the board members of the Cedar Mill Historical Society that they were resigning. Since that time, I learned that several of them were forming a new group to focus on the JQA Young House. Since I am interested in the whole story of Cedar Mill, I decided to dissolve the 501c3 and just focus on having fun with sharing our stories. We are now the Cedar Mill History Group.cedarmillnews.com
