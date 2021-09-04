Development News September 2021
The “shells” of the five buildings in the new shopping center are nearly complete, and four of them have gotten through the permitting from the county and are ready for the tenants to move in. Insomnia Coffee is beginning to work with the architect on interior finishes. The other confirmed tenants, Wildwood Taphouse and White Birch Design are working with their own designers to complete their spaces. We have no new information about future businesses.cedarmillnews.com
