Campaign highlights programs for veterans during Suicide Prevention Month

Veteran suicides decreased in 2019, but the proportion of gun deaths ticked up. Overall, veterans suicide rate fell by 7 percent from 2018 to 2019, according to the most recently available data from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ annual National Veterans Suicide Prevention. The 2019 total of 6,261 veteran suicide deaths was 399 lower than in 2018, representing the biggest single-year decrease in the adjusted suicide rate since 2001. The growing role of firearms: Guns accounted for 70.2 percent of suicides by men veterans (up from 69.9 percent in 2018) and 49.8 percent of women veterans (up from 41.1 percent in 2018). From 2001 to 2019, the rates of gun suicide among veterans increased by 2.7 percent overall, but the split between men (+2.9 percent) and women (+12.8 percent) stands out among the findings. In the same time frame, gun suicides declined by 4.8 percent among the general population. “Firearm safety in the context of suicide prevention remains a highly salient and evidence-based aspect of veteran suicide prevention, yet we have thus far continued to witness proportions of 50-70 percent for firearm-related veteran suicide,” the reports reads. The report notes that this and next year “will bring to fruition the implementation and delivery of a comprehensive public health campaign addressing firearm safety in the context of veteran suicide prevention.” [If you are having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24 hours a day: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.]