Lakeland's women's soccer team played host to the Kellogg Community College Bruins yesterday and came away with a 3-1 victory. With the win, their record improved to 2-3 (1-3). It was a really strong effort for the Lakers as they were coming off a hard fought match 24 hours earlier. Lakeland started early as Mya Cannady netted the first goal just 2 minutes into the game. She struck again 8 minutes later and from there the Lakers rolled to the victory. Molly Vitcusky netted the third goal for the Lakers while also adding an assist. For the game, the Lakers outshot the Bruins 18-11 and led in corners 7-6. Gina Grandini recorded 5 saves in the victory.