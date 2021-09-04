HTSI editor’s letter: an autumn reawakening

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. The first tiny chill of autumn, a new term starting, and the cultural world is stirring once again. This weekend will see the FT Weekend Festival in action and I hope readers joining, whether virtually or in person, will find time to visit the HTSI offering. This year we’re hosting a session with the composer and musician Max Richter (following his performance at Crystal Palace); a panel discussion with Matthew Williamson, Martin Brudnizki, Beata Heuman and Charu Gandhi about the future of interiors; an HTSI style clinic with Patrick Grant and Roksanda Ilincic (what will you be wearing to the office? What office?), and lots of other things as well. It sets us off on the right foot for the busy period until Christmas, during which time you will be seeing us each weekend. Don’t want to risk missing real-life copies at your newsagent? Then be sure to sign up for the print subscription offer and have it delivered to your door.