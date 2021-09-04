CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HTSI editor’s letter: an autumn reawakening

By Jo Ellison
Financial Times
 7 days ago

The first tiny chill of autumn, a new term starting, and the cultural world is stirring once again. This weekend will see the FT Weekend Festival in action and I hope readers joining, whether virtually or in person, will find time to visit the HTSI offering. This year we're hosting a session with the composer and musician Max Richter (following his performance at Crystal Palace); a panel discussion with Matthew Williamson, Martin Brudnizki, Beata Heuman and Charu Gandhi about the future of interiors; an HTSI style clinic with Patrick Grant and Roksanda Ilincic (what will you be wearing to the office? What office?), and lots of other things as well. It sets us off on the right foot for the busy period until Christmas, during which time you will be seeing us each weekend.

