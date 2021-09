COVID-related hospitalizations have ticked up again in Riverside County to 557 with the addition of 173 new patients over the past week, according to the Riverside University Health System. An additional nine patients were reportedly placed in intensive care units for the week ending Aug. 20. The total number of cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 grew from 319,733 to 325,944, according to RUHS, which also reported 4,697 deaths up by 12 since the week before. Fatalities are trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, and can date back weeks, RUHS said. The number of known active virus cases countywide was 7,122 as of Friday, Aug. 20, officials said. The latest upswing in infections included vaccinated patients in l.