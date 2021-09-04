Griner scores 22, hits rare 3 in Phoenix's 8th straight win

Timme had a sensational season being one of the most effective and efficient players in the country. Furthermore, Timme was extremely effective in ball screen action being elite in diving to the basket and the touch around the basket to finish. Next, he can be utilized in handoff scenarios where he can fake the handoff and take it all the way to the basket well. Continued, he is really good in transition with getting early post positioning and being getting rim run opportunities. His footwork on post-ups is as good as anyone in the country with the ability to operate quickly and effectively in the post. Now, the area in which he could get better is handling length and athleticism in the post with constant pressure. Therefore, is improvement in being more comfortable with the basketball will be a key factor for Timme. As for defensively, he needs to improve his ability to be out on the perimeter in ball screen actions especially. His improvement with mobility and positioning is necessary for Timme to improve defensively. Drew Timme will be one of the best players in college basketball looking to lead Gonzaga to a National Championship.