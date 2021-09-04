CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griner scores 22, hits rare 3 in Phoenix's 8th straight win

By Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Brittney Griner scored 22 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kia Nurse each added 14 and Phoenix used a big third quarter to beat the Indiana Fever 87-65 on Saturday for the Mercury's eighth straight victory. Phoenix closed the third quarter on a 18-0 run, highlighted by Sophie Cunningham's two...

Jennifer Segura netted a hat trick in Cumberland’s 6-0 win over in-state rival Tennessee Wesleyan at Lindsey Donnell Stadium/Kirk Field on Thursday afternoon. Cumberland (1-0-0) was clicking on all cylinders as the Phoenix fired 38 shots in the contest with 19 being on frame. Cumberland played phenomenal defense as well only allowing six shots in the clean sheet.

