BEATRICE - The Orangemen are 1-0 under Jeff Kezeor after knocking off Ralston 47-21. It wasn't easy, but Beatrice came from behind to knock off the Rams. Trailing 14-0 after one quarter, the Orangemen were able tie things up via two Deegan Nelson touchdown runs, including one set up by a blocked punt. Nelson totaled 99 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns. His counterpart Rashad Madden started hot with 54 yards on his first six carries, including a 17-yard touchdown. However, Beatrice's defense cooled him off as he only recorded 10 more yards for the rest of the game.