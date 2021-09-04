Dr. Erika Young featured in Bob & Sheri podcast
Biology professor Dr. Erika Young is fascinated by the natural world, and her research interests vary from flashy dragonflies and damselflies that dart about the surfaces of lakes, bogs and ponds, to the tiny interstitial animals (meiofauna) that dwell among oyster reefs. Perhaps, it was her interest in dazzling dragonflies that captured the attention of radio hosts Bob & Sheri (Q98.1). Young was featured in their podcast, "Cicadas, Shrimp and Lobsters," which aired on June 21st.www.uncp.edu
