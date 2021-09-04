Thomas Dulorme: “I Can Knock Danny [Garcia] Out”
Thomas Dulorme has built his career on facing the toughest opponents out there. Fresh off the heels of back-to-back grueling losses at the hands of Jamal James and Eimantas Stanionis, Dulorme (25-5-1, 16 KOs) has reportedly signed up to take on another highly ranked contender in the welterweight division, in Jaron Ennis. Both sides have signed their contractual agreements and will face off in a yet to be named location, sometime this fall.www.boxinginsider.com
Comments / 1