South Dakota brings hope for pets surrendered during Ida
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some special passengers landed in Rapid City and Sioux Falls on Friday. The Humane Society of the Black Hills and Siouxland Humane Society of Sioux City assisted with Operation Sunflower, a mission to help animals affected by Hurricane Ida. Friday morning, Humane Society staffs and local animal advocates gathered while a plane transporting surrendered pets seeking shelter, care, and forever homes landed in the two cities.ktwb.com
