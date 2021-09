LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Synagogue will observe Rosh Hashanah this year with in-person services that will stream live on Zoom for those who wish to attend from home. The synagogue has followed the flux of COVID-19 over the last year, switching to online services and meetings in accordance with state guidelines. To supplement these restrictions, Rabbi Friedmann offered walk-in Zoom meetings each Monday during the summer, sometimes seeing 30 people in one night. While Friedmann acknowledges attendance in the Synagogue has dwindled some, the Zoom meetings and services allowed the rabbi and the synagogue community to stay close in safety.