With decisive wins over the New Jersey Institute of Technology and St. Joseph’s University, and a draw against Columbia, the Red Storm women’s soccer team has gone undefeated in their first three contests of Fall 2021. Graduate forward Zsani Kajan (Hungary) has gotten off to an outstanding start to the season, registering 7 goals in the initial contests, recording a hat trick against St. Joe’s. Kajan’s leads the nation at time of press.