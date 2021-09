You don’t need years of experience to produce art. Learn how to get creative with this accessible art educator. In the Summer of 2020, when the world needed art and expression the most, Sarah Urist Green uploaded a new video to her popular YouTube channel The Art Assignment, announcing that she would be “slowing down” her content production on the platform. The channel, which featured art history, projects designed by contemporary artists and art-inspired trips and cooking, has since become inactive.