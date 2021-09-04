CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BEARS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT AFTER CLEAN SHEET

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Central Arkansas Men's soccer team beat Elon 1-0 on Friday night in the Soccer for the Cure Invitation hosted by UAB. The Bears had the first chance of the match in the ninth minute when Alberto Suarez put a shot on frame which was saved by the goalkeeper. UCA and Elon traded chances until Vicent Abaso nearly put the Bears ahead in the 39th minute. However, his shot was palmed away. Just three minutes later, Alberto Suarez nodded home the eventual winner after Pablo Azcona put in a cross after a cleared cross did not make it far out from the penalty area.

#Bears#Elon 1 0#Uab#Uca
