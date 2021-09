Naming a baby is a challenge. Aside from choosing something that rolls off the tongue, you have to consider that your child will carry the name you pick with them their entire life, so you want to select something that has meaning. In the South, family traditions play a big role in the naming of boys. Passing on a father, grandfather, or great-grandfather’s name is not uncommon. Nor is the doubling up of names from both sides of the family to include everyone. That’s why you hear Southern boy baby names like the ones on this list.