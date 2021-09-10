CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kinmundy, IL

2021 09/10 – Aaron Lamar ‘Butch’ Yates

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Lamar “Butch” Yates, 72, of Kinmundy passed away at 2:30 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at his son’s home in West Frankfort, Illinois. Aaron was born on March 23, 1949, in the Vandalia Hospital the son of Laurel L. and Neva Marie (Ritter) Yates. He married Marie Pearl Scribner on January 23, 1971, at the Broadway Christian Church in Salem and they shared 50 years of marriage. He had worked many various jobs over the years including working for a fertilizer company in Alma, Salem FS, he helped many farmers over the years and had worked as a drywaller and insulation installer for Roy and Pam Bower Insulation. Butch had many things he loved to do when he wasn’t working like coon hunting, he raised his own Beagle dogs for hunting he raised rabbits, chickens, and had 2 Belgian Draft horses and won 1st place in the Kinmundy Labor Day Parade with them.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
West Frankfort, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Salem, IL
Obituaries
City
Kinmundy, IL
City
Salem, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lee
Person
James
Person
John Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Fertilizer#Alma#Salem Fs#Iuka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy