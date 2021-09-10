2021 09/10 – Aaron Lamar ‘Butch’ Yates

Aaron Lamar “Butch” Yates, 72, of Kinmundy passed away at 2:30 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at his son’s home in West Frankfort, Illinois. Aaron was born on March 23, 1949, in the Vandalia Hospital the son of Laurel L. and Neva Marie (Ritter) Yates. He married Marie Pearl Scribner on January 23, 1971, at the Broadway Christian Church in Salem and they shared 50 years of marriage. He had worked many various jobs over the years including working for a fertilizer company in Alma, Salem FS, he helped many farmers over the years and had worked as a drywaller and insulation installer for Roy and Pam Bower Insulation. Butch had many things he loved to do when he wasn’t working like coon hunting, he raised his own Beagle dogs for hunting he raised rabbits, chickens, and had 2 Belgian Draft horses and won 1st place in the Kinmundy Labor Day Parade with them.