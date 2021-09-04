New Fall TV 2021 Calendar: Your Guide to All Fresh Shows & Movies

From the return of the monstrous Roy family on Succession to a reboot of The Wonder Years — this one directed by Fred Savage rather than starring him — this fall’s crop of TV premieres is far more robust than we got last year during an earlier stage of the pandemic, when film and television production was just starting again after a long hiatus. The upcoming slate includes more Marvel and Star Wars spinoffs, sci-fi and fantasy epics, long-awaited adaptations and remakes, comedy giants reuniting, and even a few athletes who made as much news for their activism as for their performance in the ring or on the field. Of this impressive crop of new and returning shows, here are the ones we’re most excited to see.