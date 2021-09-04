CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador court drops ban on presidential reelection

By MARCOS ALEMAN
Cover picture for the articleSAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- El Salvador's top court and its election authority have tossed aside what seemed to be a constitutional ban on consecutive presidential reelection, setting the stage for President Nayib Bukele to potentially seek a second term in 2024. The Supreme Court's Constitutional Chamber on Friday told...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

