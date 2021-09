The Orioles’ search for reliable arms has lasted all year, with some success stories and several misses along the way. They might have found one in Chris Ellis. The club is preparing to give Ellis an extended look in their rotation after the right-hander was sharp against the Blue Jays on Monday, keeping them in the game for the first half of their 7-3 loss in Toronto. It was the Orioles’ third impressive look at Ellis this month, after he blanked them in a four-inning relief appearance as a member of the Rays. Acquired on waivers days later, Ellis then held opponents to four runs in 7 2/3 innings across two abbreviated starts in Baltimore’s rotation.