G’Angelo Hancock (USA) nails a gutwrench during the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo by Larry Slater. Since the USA did not reach a medal match at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer, none of the four U.S. Olympians were able to earn an automatic invitation to the 2021 World Championships in Oslo, Norway. Three of the four Tokyo Olympians have chosen to enter the World Team Trials in Lincoln, Neb. this weekend to attempt to also compete at the Worlds this year.