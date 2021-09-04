Dodgers: David Price Feeling Better a Day After Being Scratched
A night after playing the game that never ends, the Dodgers got a bit of good news. Technically, that good news came more in-game. Flashing back a bit, Dave Roberts was left scrambling before game time after scheduled starter David Price was scratched with an elbow issue. The loss of Price forced the Dodgers to deploy the entire bullpen (and Walker Buehler in a pinch runner role) in a 3-2 defeat in San Francisco.www.dodgersnation.com
