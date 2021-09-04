What’s That Noise? It’s the City’s Racetrack.

Just over three years before Angelina Jolie’s Girl, Interrupted Oscar win, Foxfire director Annette Haywood-Carter cast the actor as Legs, a magnetic and androgynous drifter who unites four high school girls against a predatory teacher. An ensuing suspension gives the students—high-achieving Maddy, sexually uninhibited Violet, lonely and heroin-addicted Goldie, and anxious introvert Rita—ample downtime to bond in an abandoned river house. Subjectively capturing the elation and intensity of these unlikely friendships remains Foxfire’s strongest attribute. However, when the film came out 25 years ago, it flopped. Today, Foxfire resides somewhere between cult classic and curio: The Oregon setting still resonates cinematically, and its themes are even more relevant today. Streams on Hulu.