CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyrone, PA

Wildcat boys’ soccer shuts down Tyrone, 12-0

By Administrator
therecord-online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYRONE, PA – A veteran Central Mountain boys’ soccer team opened its season on a high note Saturday, traveling to Tyrone and coming home with a 12-0 win. It was Wildcat sophomore Peyton Jones who started the scoring just three minutes in. Jones, who had kicked extra points for the Wildcat football team the night before, ended up with three goals. Nate Brinker also had three goals, plus an assist and Caden Malek did likewise, three goals and an assist.

therecord-online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Tyrone, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Tyrone, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy