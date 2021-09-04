Wildcat boys’ soccer shuts down Tyrone, 12-0

TYRONE, PA – A veteran Central Mountain boys’ soccer team opened its season on a high note Saturday, traveling to Tyrone and coming home with a 12-0 win. It was Wildcat sophomore Peyton Jones who started the scoring just three minutes in. Jones, who had kicked extra points for the Wildcat football team the night before, ended up with three goals. Nate Brinker also had three goals, plus an assist and Caden Malek did likewise, three goals and an assist.