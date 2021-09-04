CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New release picks: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' and more!

 7 days ago

Not too many movies out this weekend other than the latest big budget Marvel spectacle, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so we get into that but also some other real fun stuff. Expect tangents taking us down a Clint Eastwood rabbit hole, chatter about the latest documentary...

Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
The Latest ‘Cry Macho’ Feature Puts Clint Eastwood Back in the Saddle

Here it is 2021, and actor-director Clint Eastwood is still releasing movies into theaters. While Eastwood’s 2018 “The Mule” was something of a mixed bag with critics — our own Joe Blessing called it a “strange movie” that “doesn’t work when it should and it does work when it shouldn’t” — Eastwood proved he still has stories to tell and chops behind the camera. So don’t sleep on “Cry Macho,” no matter how treacle its premise may seem to seasoned moviegoers.
Mike at the Movies

I don’t remember it. I remember where I was — kindergarten, Ms. Shannon’s room on the ground floor of First Assembly Christian Academy near Erie, Pennsylvania — before my mom pulled me and my brother out of school and took us home early. But I was just a few months beyond five, so I don’t remember the events of that day at all. Everything before mid-2003 is a blur with occasional clear spots for me, and that day, the significance of which took me years to even begin to understand, is somewhere in the blur.
FilmWatch Weekly: Remembering Jean-Paul Belmondo & Michael K. Williams, plus new films

This week saw the passing of two titanic acting talents: French screen icon Jean-Paul Belmondo and American television icon Michael K. Williams. Their respective deaths prompted two different varieties of public mourning: Belmondo was acknowledged as the face (literally) of an entire cinematic movement, the French New Wave, and an epitome of continental cool. At 88 years of age, his death was not a surprise, but presented an opportunity to appreciate his unique place in film history.
‘Band of Brothers’: THR’s 2001 Review

On Sept. 9, 2001, HBO premiered Band of Brothers, exec produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. The World War II ensemble series went on to nab 20 Emmy Awards nominations and 7 wins, including outstanding miniseries. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:  With the brilliant, realistic and compelling Saving Private Ryan still fresh in the minds of most, a logical question might be: What unique way would the exec producing team of Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg find to revisit the combat of World War II without merely repeating what they or others have done before? The answer comes quickly...
Film caps 9-10-21

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB. “Candyman” (R) A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film “Candyman” that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. With Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Vanessa Williams. Written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Directed by Nia DaCosta. (1:31) Capitol 16.
An Explosive New Action Movie Just Hit Netflix

The high concept action thriller has been a staple of Netflix’s original content for a while, but even by the platform’s lofty standards the last few months have delivered a series of wildly popular and even more entertaining efforts to have dominated the most-watched rankings. Throughout the summer alone we’ve...
Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson Join 'Haunted Mansion' Remake

The 'Night at the Museum' actor and the 'Sin City' actress have become the latest additions to the upcoming reboot of the Disney movie originally fronted by Eddie Murphy. AceShowbiz - Owen Wilson has boarded the "Haunted Mansion" remake. The 52-year-old actor - who voices Lightning McQueen in Disney Pixar's...
Longview native Brian Thompson appearing in star-studded Shakespeare film

Brian Thompson can more or less count his major auditions on one hand. He played a lead villain in the Sylvester Stallone action film “Cobra” and a supporting villain in “The Three Amigos.” On the television side, he’s likely best known for a recurring alien role on “The X-Files” or for popping up across multiple Star Trek series.

