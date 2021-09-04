How to Get Good Sleep: 5 Best Methods

If you struggle to get the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep each night, you're not alone. According to the CDC, 1 in 3 adults don't get enough sleep on a consistent basis. So what's the best approach to optimizing our sleep routines? If you're like many, you may have considered solutions like sleep aids, melatonin supplements, or even a glass of wine in the evenings. While some of these solutions may help us fall asleep, they may not help us stay asleep and may actually create unwanted dependencies. As a result, many have turned toward more natural approaches like essential oils to help bolster sleep, and for good reason. They've been used for centuries across many cultures, including ancient Egyptians who used aromatic oils as early as 4500 B.C. for various cosmetics and ointments, according to BioMed Research International. Today they remain a low-cost, generally low-risk way to improve our sleep without forming chemical dependencies. Think it's all in our heads? Clinical evidence suggests otherwise. A 2019 randomized control study published in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that sleep quality of participants receiving essential oils was significantly better than those receiving the placebo, thereby concluding that aromatherapy is an effective method for improving sleep quality.