Body The Ponca City Wildcats put last week’s six-point loss to old rival Enid behind them in grand style Friday night by easily defeating Tulsa McLain 37-0. The game was played on a nice night in front of a large home crowd in Sullins Stadium. The outcome was never in doubt as the Wildcats showed they were the dominant team from the beginning. Grant Harmon got things going with a nice kickoff return to begin the game, taking the ball inside McLain territory at the 40 yard line. The Wildcats took the ball from there and scored seven plays later on a one-yard carry by Blake Bristow. Bristow carried the ball the bulk of the drive, accounting for 18 yards rushing and also caught a pass from quarterback Tay Moore for 12 yards. Kicker Kaden Anderson added the point after to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.