The Sweet Water Bulldogs used big second and third quarters to defeat the Marengo Panthers on Friday night. After scoring only six points in the first quarter, the Dawgs used a 25-point second quarter to take a 31-6 lead at the half. Then, the Dawgs added another 20 points in the third to take a 51-6 lead. The Panthers managed another touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final score of 51-12.