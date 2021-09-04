CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Live box score: UND 35, Idaho State 14, Final

By Tom Miller
Grand Forks Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUND 7, Idaho State 0, 12:15 left first quarter: On the fourth play of the game, UND safety Hayden Galvin intercepts Idaho State and returns it to the 32. After a 22-yard Tommy Schuster pass to Garett Maag, Otis Weah runs twice to punch it in the end zone. Second...

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Und#Big Sky Football#Bigskyfb#Idaho State 7#The Fighting Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Miami, FLHerald Tribune

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers college football on TV, live stream

In front of a national television audience last Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes learned the Alabama Crimson Tide are still, well, the Alabama Crimson Tide. After losing to the defending national champs 44-13, the 'Canes are looking forward to some home cooking. They start a four-game homestand at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday, welcoming Appalachian State of the Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers had an 9-3 overall record last year, ending their season with a win over North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
College SportsHavre Daily News

MSU-N/C of I Full Box Score

MSU-N 0 14 0 0 - 14 1st Quarter. C of I - Nick Calzaretta 18 run (Cameron Simons kick) C of I - Hunter Juarez 41 pass from Jack Rice (Simons kick) MSU-N - Dorian Miles 1 pass from Kaymen Cureton (Neils Getts kick) Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards.
Idaho StateGrand Forks Herald

5 things to know about UND's Week 1 opponent Idaho State

The UND football team will once again travel to Pocatello, Idaho, to kickstart the 2021 fall season Saturday at 2 p.m. Here's a quick look at what to expect from the Bengals. Tyler Vander Waal is Idaho State's starting quarterback and even though he's only played six games for the Bengals, Vander Waal is a seasoned quarterback.
Idaho Stategojacks.com

JACKS SHUT OUT IDAHO STATE

O'AHU, HAWAII – South Dakota State (3-0-0) exploded for six goals and 23 shots against Idaho State (0-2-1) in a match that was delayed nearly an hour due to a lack of officials. The Jacks adjusted and recorded their first clean sheet of the season with a 6-0 victory over the Bengals.
College Sportsfightinghawks.com

UND Blanks Southern, 7-0; Match at Nicholls State Canceled

Box Score BATON ROUGE, La. – With adverse weather conditions forcing a time change and the cancellation of Monday's match at Nicholls State, the University of North Dakota (1-1) appeared unphased as it defeated Southern (1-2) at Jaguar Field, 7-0. Bailey McNitt finished with a career-best two goals, while Julia...
College Sportstheuconnblog.com

Final Score: UConn football flops at Fresno State, 45-0

After a competitive first quarter, horrific pass coverage, uninspiring quarterback play, and a porous offensive line all reared their ugly heads once again for UConn football. The Huskies lost their first game of the season against Fresno State, 45-0. The UConn defense stood solid for at least the first quarter,...
Idaho Statekfgo.com

No. 8 Fighting Hawks Open Season at Idaho State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – After a month-long build up to the College Football season in the Red River Valley, the University of North Dakota will open its 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Idaho State. The No. 8 ranked Fighting Hawks and Bengals will kickoff at 2:05 p.m. Central time.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Final Score: Rams lose to Broncos in final minute

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Denver Broncos Saturday night in what would be the last game of the preseason. Though LA moved the ball well on offense, red zone woes would lead to the Rams third loss of the preseason. The final score Rams 12, Broncos 17. First...
Idaho StateGrand Forks Herald

5 things you might've missed in UND's 35-14 win over Idaho State

UND second-year wide receiver Bo Belquist, despite practicing all week and being listed on the initial travel roster, didn't make the trip to Pocatello. Fighting Hawks coach Bubba Schweigert declined to elaborate on Belquist's absence, simply stating he was "not available." Belquist broke his leg in UND's playoff opener last...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Wisconsin driver wins NLRA season finale at River Cities Speedway; Seitz weekend now underway

A.J. Diemel usually races at River Cities Speedway once a year, making the haul from his Elk Mound, Wis., home to The Bullring each September. He’s had considerable success at RCS, and the driver of the No. 58 late model had more good fortune Thursday night when he won the 25-lap NLRA season finale, which also serves as the kickoff for the annual John Seitz Memorial Late Model Invitational.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Final: NC State 45, South Florida 0 (box score)

Football is back at Carter-Finley Stadium, and this time with a crowd to witness. NC State will kick off against visiting South Florida for a 7:30 p.m., kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game is televised by the ACC Network. We'll have updates below throughout the game on this blog. Fans...
Charlotte, NCChronicle

Up-tempo offense, aggressive play-calling lead Duke football past North Carolina A&T

In front of a home crowd for the first time since November 2019, Duke football did not disappoint in charging toward its first win of the new season. The Blue Devils took down North Carolina A&T 45-17 Friday night, in a much-needed bounceback game following a devastating loss at the hands of Charlotte one week ago. After Mataeo Durant ran for a Duke-record 255 yards, his workload against the Aggies was reduced, but he remained a crucial part of the game. Meanwhile, after a solid showing last week, it was a more impressive night for quarterback Gunnar Holmberg, who led the fast-paced offensive attack from the onset. It was a slow start, but head coach David Cutcliffe and the now-.500 Blue Devils finished with utter domination on both sides of the ball.
Charlotte, NC247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: App State 33, ECU 19 - FINAL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After a long offseason, and countless hours of preparation, it’s finally game day again for East Carolina’s football team. The Pirates will kickoff their 2021 season with a tough task as they take on Appalachian State in Charlotte as part of the Duke’s Mayo Classic to kickoff the opening weekend of college football.

Comments / 0

Community Policy