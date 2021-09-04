Michael J. Riess
Michael J. Riess, 56, of Addieville, IL, born March 21, 1965 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Addieville, IL. Mike was a heavy hauler for Riechmann Bros. and a retired union tile setter for Wiedwilt Tile, Inc. where he was employed for 27 years. Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He also enjoyed being with his family and his dog, Myah. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Lively Grove, IL, Elkhorn Hunting and Fishing Club, Belleville South Bassmasters and Tile, Marble and Terrazzo Workers Local 18 of Missouri.www.heraldpubs.com
Comments / 0