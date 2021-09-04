3493 Hickswood Forest Dr
Lovely Split-Level Home with 3 Bedrooms. - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. Lovely Split-Level Home. Convenient To Shopping and Highways yet tucked away in a Cute Neighborhood! 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathrooms and a Huge Bonus Room on the Lower Level that Could Be a 4th Bedroom or In-Law Suite. Two Car Garage That Offers Plenty of Room For Extra Storage! Perfect Deck Outside For Grilling Out and Entertaining With Friends!www.thenewsargus.com
Comments / 0