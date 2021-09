Stunning 3 Bed/2.1 Bath end unit townhome is available for lease in Fairfield Lakes! Wall-to-wall laminate flooring on both main and 2nd floor - carpet on the stairs only. The main floor has fully applianced kitchen featuring stainless fridge, stove, micro wave and dishwasher. 1st floor laundry with washer/dryer. Great Kitchen with pantry, plenty of counters space featuring breakfast bar and tons of cabinets. Upstairs you will find small loft, generously sized master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, two more bedrooms plus another full bath. Two car attached garage! Quick occupancy. Credit/background reviews are required for all occupants over the age of 18 for a fee of $60 per application.